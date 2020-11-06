Limerick Weather: Scattered showers could dampen crisp November day

Mist and fog patches will lift through the morning in Limerick on Friday, to give a mainly dry day with sunny spells early in the day.

However cloud will increase through the afternoon with some patchy rain or drizzle possible. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary Headline: Becoming milder and more unsettled from the south over the weekend and into early next week.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and misty with patchy drizzle in Munster and south Leinster with lowest temperatures ranging 4 to 8 degrees. Colder with clear spells further north with lows of 1 to 3 degrees. Winds will be light northeast or variable in direction.

Saturday: Saturday will be a cloudier day overall, with outbreaks of rain in Munster and south Leinster edging slowly northwards through the day and becoming light and patchy. It will likely hold mostly dry in parts of the north and northwest with the best of any sunny spells there. More persistent rain will move into the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Saturday night: Outbreaks of rain spreading over much of the country. Drier conditions may persist further north. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally. Light to moderate easterly breezes.

Sunday: Sunday will be a cloudy day with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, although drier conditions will develop in some areas through the evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Sunday Night: Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle will likely spread northwards over the country on Sunday night. Mild and frost free, with lows ranging 7 to 11 degrees north to south. Light to moderate southeast breezes will be fresh at times on southern coasts.

Early next week: Current indications suggest generally milder than average but overall unsettled conditions with showers or longer spells of rain continuing to feed up from the south, with the wettest conditions in the south and west.