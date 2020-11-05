Council rejects rumours over ‘Regeneration’ homes in Limerick town

RUMOURS circulating in Kilmallock that a new council estate in the town is for families from Regeneration areas are “incorrect” said a spokesperson.

In a statement to the Limerick Leader, the council said: “It is very important that people realise the deep upset that such rumours and resultant media headlines can cause these families.”

Limerick City and County Council was granted €7.3m by the government for the development of 33 homes beside Glengrove – seven 4-bed detached, 14 three-bed semi-detached and 12 two-bed bungalows.

“It is envisaged that the bungalows would be attractive for elderly housing or private downsizing model. Elsewhere, the council is looking at assigning some of the homes for new build incremental purchase, which is a form of starter affordable homes. This may be ideally suited but not limited to the four-bed homes.

“It is the council’s policy to allocate houses based on the suitability of the property to the household and also based on their area of choice in accordance with our allocation policy which is available on Limerick.ie” said the spokesperson.

The current number of applicants on the housing waiting list who have indicated the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District as their first choice for housing is 432.

“There will be a full time site manager on site during construction, whose duties will include ensuring a minimum of disruption to neighbours,” said the spokesperson.

A statement from Glengrove Residents Association was also sent to the Leader. The association welcome these council homes to be built adjacent to their estate as they are “much-needed and we wish the new occupants every luck and joy in their new homes”.

“However, we as Glengrove residents have a number of concerns. The biggest disappointment is the complete lack of consultation with the residents,” reads the statement. They say it is planned that they share their entrance with the new estate.

“We have serious concerns about this with regards to the health and safety of our children. We already have over 20 children in the estate all under the age of 12. These children are always closely supervised by adults, and we just have enough space for our own parking and traffic in and out. This will triple with the shared access of new estate. This will be very dangerous for our children. We do not want a shared entrance and feel we are well justified to ask for this.”

They also want their estate kept the “way it is” and are calling for a boundary wall to be built to “separate the estates”.

“There is just enough green area for our own children to play safely and no way possible is there enough open green area to support all 56 houses. We have a family with children with special needs and this would have devastating consequences for them. These children are used to their surroundings along with the residents and children around them.

“We have elderly people living here also who are extremely concerned about all these changes. Again, like the special needs children and all residents why should their daily lives be affected?

"Our children will suffer for a prolonged period of time while building continues. Construction vehicles will be using our estates access. This is completely unfair. Our estate will be destroyed.”

Deputy Richard O'Donoghue said information about the council's plans only emerged when "my office began digging to find out".

"I have been in contact with people in Glengrove. The residents are disappointed that they were not contacted. As a private estate they thought that they would have been consulted by the county council," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

However, he says residents have no issue with the social housing going in there.

"Their issue is that there is no green area allowed for the social and affordable housing or separate entrance. We want the council to put in a separate entrance into that estate and to give that estate their own green area. That means then that children won't have to cross over the roadway to get to the green area in Glengrove.

"No separate entrance and no green area will mean more traffic and more children playing in the green area. A new green area will help to protect the children in the new houses as people can see their children outside their houses," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

Regarding the 'Regeneration' rumours, Deputy O'Donoghue said people from Kilmallock and surrounding areas should be housed there

"The whole idea of having social and affordable houses is to have people from the Kilmallock area and the surrounding areas living there. It is basically to bring our children home so that they can live within proximity of their homeplace, that they have a choice to live in and that they want to live in.

"There are plenty of people from Kilmallock and the surrounding areas that want to move into Kilmallock because they cannot afford to build a new house in a rural area because of the new legislation," said Deputy O'Donoghue.

As a local councillor, PJ Carey welcomed the building of 33 social and affordable houses in Kilmallock.

"However, the residents of Glengrove have genuine and understandable concerns in relation to the shared entrance, during construction and afterwards. It is probably too late now for a separate entrance as the plans would have to be re-designed and the planning application re-applied for, which would take years and, in fairness, nobody wants that in the middle of a housing crisis.

"The fact that planning was granted in May 2018 and the residents only found out a few weeks ago is very disappointing. A lack of consultation can lead to a perception of secrecy. A transparent process is in everybody's interest. I feel the residents of Glengrove have been let down badly by previous local councillors who knew of this at a time when objections and issues could have been dealt with and raised but remained silent. I fear now it is too late," said Cllr Carey.

He added that he would be pushing for the houses to be given to people with Kilmallock as their area of choice - people from Kilmallock, or with ties to the town, work in the town.

Cllr Mike Donegan said he delighted to hear that this development will be going ahead, "bringing much needed housing to the area".

"I speak with people every week on this matter and they are crying out to get accommodation.

2Like many other towns in the country, neither love nor money will get you a place to rent or buy at the moment, so we should be encouraging developments like this and working towards getting more houses built, not only in Kilmallock, but all the towns and villages in Kilmallock-Cappamore area," said Cllr Donegan, who added that planning for this estate (phase 2) was passed in April 2018, and it went through the statutory planning process.

Cllr Donegan also said several people have contacted and one of their main concerns was that they had been shown a copy of a correspondence which used the term “Regeneration” for the new houses.

"I contacted the housing director of Limerick City and County Council and I received the following reply. It shows clearly that these are not Regeneration houses as was stated in the previous correspondence. Hopefully, this should alleviate some of the concerns that had been brought to my attention," said Cllr Donegan, who then gave the council's reply to him.

It reads: "The use of the word Regeneration in the correspondence would appear to suggest/is being interpreted as somehow being linked to our 10-year Regeneration programme which is focused on four areas in Limerick city. This is not the case.

"The housing approved will be provided for applicants who have put Kilmallock as their area of choice. The mix of bedroom types and single storey dwellings that will be delivered as part of this scheme means that LCCC can also provide elderly/rightsizing/community housing as part of the development when it is built.”

Cllr Donegan concluded by saying, "These are council houses as we know them with applicants that have chosen Kilmallock as their area of choice".