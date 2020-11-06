Limerick student to feature on RTE series

A UNIVERSITY of Limerick (UL) scholar is to feature on a new RTÉ series which follows the lives of seven students as they travel through their third level journey.

Shaun Fogarty from Tipperary is one of the stars of My University Life, which begins tonight on RTE One at 7:30pm.

Shaun’s life and university experience transformed overnight when he was severely injured in a road traffic accident.

Despite a long recovery in hospital and the need for full time care assistance, Shaun was determined to complete his education.

He said: “I enjoyed filming the documentary and I feel it allowed me to demonstrate my ability to take part in a wide range of activities. I hope it shows that it’s possible to achieve your goals with hard work and perseverance.”

Filmed over the past 12 months, the series provides an insight into the lives of seven students across the country, as they navigate through personal challenges and the current Covid-19 pandemic while trying to grapple with the move to remote learning.

Brenda Shinners-Kennedy, the head of disability support services at UL said, “Shaun’s story is unique, his courage and determination is beyond anything that I have seen in my 25 years’ experience as a disability officer. We did know Shaun prior to his accident and as he was already a student at UL. He is an example of the type of determination that is required to be a good student and displays this in everything he does. In my many years of working in the area of disability access my experience has taught me that access without supports is an opportunity loaded with risk. Access with supports is an opportunity to succeed.”