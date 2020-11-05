An Bord Pleanala rejects Limerick apartment plan

AN Bord Pleanala has rejected plans for an apartment complex at Limerick’s Dublin Road.

Real Capital had secured planning permission from Limerick City and County Council to demolish a warehouse building and construct a five-storey apartment block in its place.

It would have consisted of 32 flats.

However, the proposals were unpopular, and 11 groups or individuals made submissions to the original application before the local authority.

In that number was local Fianna Fail TD Willie O’Dea.

Despite this, council gave the proposal conditional planning permission.

A number of those who originally made submissions appealed this decision to An Bord Pleanala.

And they overturned Limerick Council’s grant of permission, arguing the development would have an “overbearing effect” and “would seriously injure the visual and residential amenity of the neighbouring property. The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Mr O’Dea welcomed the move, saying: “I’m delighted. There were good solid arguments put forward against this. An Bord Pleanala went through them in detail and decided the residents were right, and the local authority were wrong.”