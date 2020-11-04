Limerick woman speaks out against abuser father - farmer found guilty by jury

A LIMERICK woman who was repeatedly beaten and sexually abused by her father when she was a child has described how she still suffers from nightmares and looks forward to the day that she can forget who her father is.

The now 26-year-old was giving evidence at Limerick Circuit Court during the sentencing hearing of the 49-year-old, who was convicted last month of multiple counts of sexual assault and child cruelty.

He had denied six counts of sexual assault and four counts of child cruelty relating to offences which occurred at the family home in County Limerick on dates between September 1, 2007 and August 1, 2019.

Limerick Circuit Court was told the abuse happened consistently when the victim was aged between 13 and 16.

The woman’s father, who has a number of other children, has since separated from his wife and lives on the farm he owns.

During a sentencing hearing, Lily Buckley BL, instructed by state solicitor Aidan Judge, said the victim had a “violent and physical” upbringing at the hands of her father.

In a victim impact statement, which she read to the court, the woman said she will never “live a normal life” because of the abuse which took place over a number of years when she was aged in her early teens.

She said the day her father was convicted of the ten charges was a good day for her.

“Leaving this court (following the verdict) I took my first steps in leaving behind the awfulness of an ordeal that no daughter should experience by her father,” she said.

“For your controlling behaviour, criminal acts inflicted on me, your despicable assaults and acts of cruelty, I feel that my childhood and my right to have a normal upbringing with love and care has been stolen from me and that no matter what, I can never get this back,” she added as she read the statement while sitting less than ten feet away from her father as he sat in the dock.

The woman said her father had purposely isolated her from others when she was growing up which meant she had to sneak out to see friends and attend social events.

“You made sure that happiness was not a possibility for me. I woke up every day worried as to what would happen when I returned home,” she said adding that her father made her feel like she was a problem child.

“I was never a daughter, I was a possession, an object,” she said. “I never had a home because of you – I never felt safe or love,” she added.

Barrister Eimear Carey said her client is a hard worker who has no previous convictions.

However, she said he “does not accept the jury verdict” and that she was limited in the submissions she could make to the court.

Judge Tom O’Donnell has indicated he will impose sentence later this week.