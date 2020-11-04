Limerick-based band members happy to stick together in strange times

LIMERICK-based band Raging Sons have released their first single from their upcoming album.

Fintan Tynan from St Patrick’s Road, Limerick city is the lead singer and songwriter, Colum Kelly is the lead guitarist and hails from Ballinasloe, Co Galway, Adam Reeves from Corbally is the drummer and Damian Ruddy is the bass guitarist and is from Glenamoy in Mayo.

Since their formation in 2012, the alternative rock quartet have endured equal highs and lows, from playing the Olympia theatre eight months after their conception, supporting major acts such as Scouting For Girls, The Riptide Movement and Delorentos, winning UL’s Annual Battle Of The Bands in 2015 and being featured on Today FM with Fergal D’arcy, to conflicts, creative differences, member changes and disbandment.

“We took our foot off the gas a little bit and to be honest, at least for me, we were going to call it a day on the band,” Fintan said.

The band decided to go their separate ways after an underwhelming period.

“We met up again 12 months later and decided to give the band another go. I had written a couple of songs that I felt were good enough to record.

“We made the decision to put an album out because we never gave the band the proper opportunity it deserved,” Fintan added.

‘Tonight’ will be the first song that they’ll release from their upcoming album, which is nameless at present.

“We aim to release three more songs before Christmas.

“We’re also planning to have the album fully finished by Christmas too,” Fintan concluded.

The single Tonight is now available to stream on all good streaming services.