Shannon Airport praised for Covid-19 prevention measures

MEASURES taken by Shannon group to protect the safety of its passengers and staff in the airport during the pandemic have been recognised internationally.

That’s because the semi-state body has received a global endorsement from the Airports Council International World and ACI Europe.

Following an independent assessment, Shannon Airport has been endorsed as a member of the ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general at ACI World said: “After reviewing the evidence presented through our evaluation process, Shannon Airport has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travellers which is in line with the recommended health measures established in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices.”

As part of its COVID-19 health and safety charter across Shannon Group, earlier this year the company installed over 4,000 pieces of Covid-19 information signage around the airport campus and inside the terminal building. Multiple sanitiser dispensers and special hand sanitation stations, along with disinfectant wipes have been installed throughout the airport starting at the entry doors. In addition to its normal cleaning services, the airport introduced specialised Covid-19 deep cleaning and sanitisation services.

Mary Considine the chief executive of the Shannon group said: “Our commitment to the safety of our passengers and employees has been our central focus from the onset of the pandemic. Our airport staff have worked tirelessly to introduce a range of Covid-19 safety procedures and measures to give our passengers confidence. It is great for our employees to see their efforts recognised internationally.”

Areas that were reviewed under the accreditation process included cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, passenger communications and passenger facilities, staff protection, and the physical layout of the airport.