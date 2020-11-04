Limerick activist calls for prison time for pet thefts

LOCAL Aontu chairman Sarah Beasley has called for a mandatory 10 month jail sentence for pet thieves.

It comes amid a notable increase in thefts of animals from homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ms Beasley, a dog owner herself, said this would target the more professional pet theft operations, with some able to fetch thousands of euro.

She also warned that thefts of pets do not always happen in isolation.

She said: “There are increasing views that these beloved family pets are being used as bait in illegal dog fights. This, to me, is so cruel and abhorrent. It needs to be stamped out with immediate effect.’’

She urged pet owners to be vigilant for any signs that their house has been marked out by thieves like cable ties and chalk marks.