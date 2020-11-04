Infestation of cockroaches in Limerick apartment complex

WHEN you hear of an infestation of cockroaches you think of holiday apartments in Benidorm or Fuengirola but this is right in Limerick city.

Cllr Catherine Slattery said a resident of Glenlara House, Mount Kenneth Place contacted herself and Deputy Willie O’Dea about the plague of insects.

The same person contacted the Leader to say they are at “their wits’ end” over the cockroaches.

“It started about seven or eight weeks ago. They are everywhere – bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, toilet. My place is infested. I was watching television one night and they crawled down the television screen.

“I made noodles in a pot the other night. I put the pot in the sink afterwards. The next morning there was about 40 cockroaches in the sink, the pot and the bowl,” said the resident.

The tenant claims that they aren’t the only one with the insect problem.

“A good few have left. One couple had a new baby. They found a cockroach on the child’s babygro.”

The resident contacted the landlord.

“The landlord is doing a good job. I’ve never had a bother with him. He’s very good. He’s had the place fumigated four times but it made no difference. I just want to get out now. I only come back at night. I won’t go into my bedroom. I sleep on the couch with my hoodie pulled up. I’m worried about my health,” he told the Leader.

Cllr Slattery said they are endeavouring to help the apartment dweller.

“He contacted myself and Deputy O’Dea. It is very strange. I have no idea how the cockroaches would have got there. The only time I have ever seen them is when I was in Spain. I really feel sorry for him because it is frightening for anyone. We are living in Ireland. We don’t see the likes of that here. Cockroaches have been found in their shoes, cups, sink, bed, everywhere,” said Cllr Slattery.

As the occupant is on Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) she contacted the council to see if he could be moved.

“We made representation to the housing department to see if he could be considered for another property. We told the council the place is infested with cockroaches and the person really needs to be transferred. I do know the council are working hard on it. Myself and Deputy O’Dea would like to thank the council for their help in this matter. We understand at this time in a housing crisis it is difficult to source RAS properties,” said Cllr Slattery.