Limerick weather: Fog to clear to give bright day

Any frost, mist and fog will clear this morning to give a dry bright day with sunny spells. Afternoon highs of nine to 11 Celsius in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells and some patches of mist or fog developing. Lowest temperatures of: minus-one to plus-four degrees, coldest in Leinster and Munster with frost developing.

Thursday will be dry with sunny spells developing after any mist or fog clear. Again, highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees with light southerly or variable breezes.

