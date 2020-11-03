BREAKING: Female injured in chemical incident in Limerick

A WOMAN has been injured in an incident involving chemicals in Limerick this Tuesday afternoon, the Limerick Leader understands.

It is believed it involved a chemical drum at Stryker Orthopaedics in Raheen. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to the scene. Four appliances were dispatched shortly after 2pm. They returned to base in Mulgrave Street around 3.30pm.

Stryker, which makes orthopaedic knees and bone cement in Limerick, has been contacted for comment.