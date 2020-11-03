Limerick Chamber commissions report on future of the city

LEADING consultancy firm Indecon is set to conduct a report and issue recommendations on the future of the city.

It comes after the company was appointed by the Limerick Chamber.

The chief executive of the biggest business representative group in the region Dee Ryan said: “We are at a critical juncture in the life of our city centre which will have far-reaching implications for the economic and social wellbeing of the Mid West. The Chamber believes we must urgently assess our priorities and review how we’d like our city to change. That is why, in the midst of this global crisis, we are taking action and engaging consultants to assist us to identify what is best for the future of the city.”

Chief economist Dr Catriona Cahill added: “Around us the world is undergoing rapid change and Limerick needs to change with it. There needs to be a refocus on targeted outcomes with decisions based on evidence for what is best for the city economically and environmentally. What kind of a Limerick do we want to see emerge from a renewal process?”

Alan W Gray, the managing partner at Indecon said his firm :”believes this is a critical requirement for sustainable economic growth. The project will compliment Indecon’s previous extensive research in this area in Ireland and internationally.”

Chamber president David Jeffreys said: “The Chamber is uniquely focused on our regional specific challenges and opportunities. Our mission is to be a pro-active driver for a vibrant city and region with global ambition. Our decision to commission the report at this significant moment is born from the concerns we have for the city. Many of the scars from the last recession can be still be seen on our beautiful streets in the form of vacant and undeveloped units. The Chamber is determined to do everything we can to position Limerick for a speedy recovery from the Covid-19 economic crisis. In commissioning this report we are taking action on making informed plans for a better Limerick for future generations.”

The Limerick Chamber commissioned report from Indecon is expected to be published in early 2021.