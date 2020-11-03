Addict broke into family home while on bail for burglary offences in Limerick village

A MAN who broke into his family home while on bail for separate burglary offences has been jailed for two and-a-half years.

Jamie Bailey, 31, who has an address at Camden’s Cottage, Woodpark, Castleconnell pleaded guilty to charges of burglary and attempted burglary

Garda Enda Clifford told Limerick Circuit Court the first of the offences occurred at Belmont Road, Castleconnell in the early hours of November 25, 2018 when the defendant entered the curtilage of two private homes at around 4am.

Mr Bailey, who has a number of previous convictions, initially tried to gain access to one of the houses and when he failed, he travelled to a neighbouring house where he attempted to get into two vehicles which were parked outside.

A leaf-blower, worth €200, was stolen from a garden shed at the rear of one of the houses.

The defendant was identified from CCTV at one of the houses and he appeared before the district court a number of days later.

While on bail, Mr Bailey broke into his family home at Rossa Avenue, Mugrave Street in the city. Garda Clifford said he returned to the house on three separate occasions in the early hours of March 27, 2019.

“He was not welcome” he said adding that Mr Bailey was “highly intoxicated”.

Barrister Lorcan Connolly said his client – a father-of-three- suffers from addiction issues and began “keeping bad company” when he moved to Castleconnell.

He said he has been using his time well in prison and he asked the court to note his cooperation and his genuine remorse.

Judge O’Donnell accepted there was an “element of randomness” to the offending but added Mr Bailey’s previous convictions were an aggravating factor.

He said he was of the view the offences were at the “lower end of the spectrum”.

He imposed sentences totalling three and-a-half years, suspending the final year.