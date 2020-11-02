BREAKING: 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick; 767 reported nationally

THIRTY four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday evening.

The 14-day incidence rate in Limerick is now 262.7 - above the national average of 248. There have been 512 new cases over the last 14 days locally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, November 1, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 62,750* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

355 are men / 411 are women and 68% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33-years-old.



As of 2pm today, 322 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community