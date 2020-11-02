UL pay tribute to 'pioneering war correspondent' Robert Fisk

Pioneering war correspondent Robert Fisk inspired a new generation of young Irish reporters at the University of Limerick (UL) when he gave a keynote lecture on the importance of holding all politicians and power brokers to account.

Founding Head of Journalism at UL Mary Dundon organised the late Dr. Fisk’s public lecture, entitled, The Middle East, Politics and Journalism in a Globalised World, that was attended by over 350 UL students, academic staff and members of the general public in 2009.

Ms. Dundon said: “Robert Fisk was a maverick journalist who questioned the validity of all sources and often put his own life in danger in war zones in his pursuit of the real truth behind every story.

“Dr. Fisk really inspired the young UL journalism students who attended that lecture when he spoke with passion about his career as a war correspondent, the ongoing situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan and his thoughts on peace building in the both regions.”

Many of the UL journalism students who were inspired by Dr. Fisk went on to do major investigative work with leading media organisations such as: The Guardian, RTE, The Irish Times and the Irish Independent.

“Dr Fisk was also very generous with his time after the lecture answering the students’ question and giving them advice on how to get started on their journalism careers,” Ms. Dundon said.

Dr. Fisk had strong links with the Irish Army through their peacekeeping role in the Lebanon and among the guests at the UL lecture was the then Irish Army Brigadier General Pat Hayes.

Ms. Dundon was also involved in chairing another public lecture that Dr. Fisk gave at the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) some years later where he attracted another large crowd and inspired a lively debate afterwards.

“Dr. Fisk’s passing is a very sad day for journalism globally – now more than ever in this era of fake news and attempts to muzzle journalists, we need brave reporters like him. Journalists who will not be intimidated and who will persist in holding politicians and power brokers to account,” Ms. Dundon added.