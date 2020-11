GARDAí are dealing with a collision on the N24 Ballysimon Road just off the M7 near the westbound on-ramp at J29 Ballysimon, say AA Roadwatch.

As Limerick Fire and Rescue Service haven't been notified it is expected that it is minor in nature. The crash occurred around 2.45pm. The extent of any injuries, if any, is not known at this point.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.