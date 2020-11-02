Will the University Concert Hall Panto go ahead? - Oh yes it will

University Concert Hall and Producer Robert C Kelly have today announced that the 2020 UCH Pantomime will go ahead following the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media announcement of funding under the Live Performance Support Scheme.

The news comes in an extremely challenging year for the Arts and Live Entertainment industry which employs over 35,000 people in Ireland each year.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media. Since 2012 the UCH panto has been one of the highlights of “Christmas in Limerick” for families from far and wide, welcoming over 25,0000 customers through our doors each year. To be able to continue this tradition after such a challenging year is wonderful. Not only will it give us all something to look forward to this Christmas it will also provide critical employment for a significant number of cast and crew. It’s been an incredibly challenging year not only for UCH as a venue but for the Arts industry as a whole, this has provided a real beacon of hope for everyone in our industry.” Sinéad Hope, Director, University Concert Hall.

Producer Robert C Kelly said; “For too much of this year those who work in the creative industries have been without any kind of support. I think, not just of the creative teams, actors and musicians, but of the invisible people in sound, lighting, rigging, crew and support industries like transport and staging. I am delighted that with these funds The Department will enable us to get dozens of freelancers back to work, even for a short while.”

Further details on this year’s Panto will be released in the coming days. This might be a different Christmas for all of us, and while Panto will be delivered in line with all government guidelines at the time, it is with great pleasure that we announce that no matter what, this show WILL go on.