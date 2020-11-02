Winners of Limerick Edge/Embrace Photography competition confirmed

The public have spoken and the winners of Limerick Edge/Embrace Photography competition have been confirmed. They are Tony Clancy in the Professional Category (pictured above) and Natalia Sobiecka in the Amateur Category. (pictured below)

The competition was run celebrate the new Limerick brand Limerick: Atlantic Edge, European Embrace unveiled earlier this year, both amateur and professional photographers had been invited to capture the beautiful contradictions of Limerick’s distinctive character, warm yet gritty; proud yet humble; creative, yet driven.

There were 376 entries to the competition and judges narrowed the entries down to seven in the professional category and 14 in the amateur category.

Each of the shortlisted photographs was uploaded onto the Limerick.ie Facebook page where voting took place for five days, closing this morning at 9am. More than 10,000 votes in total were cast.

Tony’s amazing image captured at Curraghchase Camping Park ‘Embrace the Wilderness’ was the clear winner, chosen by 35 per cent of votes cast in the professional category.

The result in the amateur category was a lot tighter, with Natalia’s stunning photograph of the River Shannon winning with 21 per cent of the votes.

Her riverside image cleverly captures the Limerick skyline, which is mirrored in the calm waters of the River Shannon as it heads towards the wild waters of the Atlantic. Coincidentally the contrails of a plane and its reflection are reminiscent of the angled lines of the ‘K’ from the Limerick brand.

The winner of the amateur category will win a €1,000 voucher for Whelan Cameras, Limerick with a month long billboard display in Limerick city for the professional prize.

Head of Marketing & Communications at Limerick City and County Council Laura Ryan said: “Huge congratulations to the winners. Their photographs are stunning and each one in their own way captures a different slice of Limerick.”

“We were delighted with the response shown to the competition initially with so many entries and then with the reaction and contribution of the voters.”

We would ask everyone to continue to take beautiful pictures of the many views, faces and characters of Limerick and share them using #LimerickEdgeEmbrace.