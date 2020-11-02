Coffee provider buys lands at Limerick beauty spot to plant trees.

AN environmentally friendly coffee provider has purchased a patch of land in Lough Gur to plant trees.

Woodland Coffee has purchased the site at one of Limerick’s top tourist attractions, and it will use it to plant woodland.

The firm is promoted by Watermark Coffee Technology, an Irish Company supplying coffee, coffee equipment and coffee machine repair across Ireland.

Watermark’s managing director, David Lawlor, said: “Woodland Coffee represents the courage and ambition needed by business to meet the challenges of global warming; positive change will only come about by people taking positive action and in our case, that involves planting trees.”

On top of this, Woodland Coffee will be served in Lough Gur’s catering outlets.

As a consequence of this, the coffee machines and serving have been upgraded at all its kiosks, including the Lough Gur Heritage Centre and Lakeshore Park.

Kate Harrold, its manager said: “Woodland Coffee was a good fit for our organisation. Lough Gur is an environmentally sensitive location. Caring for the environment is at the forefront to everything that we do. If the environment in Lough Gur is not cared for, then what the visitor experiences is diminished. We are all acutely aware that everyone and every business can make a difference. The very fact that a tree is planted for every box of coffee that we buy is a real bonus. Woodland Coffee is a business that we are proud to be associated with. Their ethos and values align very closely with our own. Of course, along with an exceptional approach to sustainability, the coffee is also exceptional! A claim that is backed up by our customers”.