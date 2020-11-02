Little Limerick princess Miah has a huge heart

SHE may be only six-years-old but already Kileely native Miah Buckley has a huge heart. The young girl has donated 11 inches of her hair to the The Little Princess Trust.

The Little Princess Trust is a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people, up to the age of 24, who have lost their hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Miah has raised money for Cliona’s Foundation, the traditional card way, since she was four.

Miah came across The Little Princess Trust in a YouTube video and immediately felt inspired to help.

“Miah is and always has been the kind of child that has wanted to give more than she gets, I can't fault her maturity for giving,” her father James said.

“The only saying we keep hearing at the minute is ‘I'm giving my hair that can grow back to girls or boys that just can't grow it yet’ and that is all a parent ever could imagine to hear in my view.

“It’s that level of kindness we love in her and we can't wait to join her in celebrating another year. Another life helped in some little way and into the future of constant goal setting in her life,” James concluded.