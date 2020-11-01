WATCH: Limerick lockdown choir is back to brighten your day!

IT'S a rotten day but The Rolling Tones are bringing the sunshine with Elbow's greatest hit.

They are a group of singers who used to come together every Wednesday in Lisnagry NS to rehearse. Members are mainly from Castleconnell, Lisnagry, Annacotty and Newport.

During the first lockdown they still came together but by Zoom. To help lift spirits they recorded a number of songs as well as supporting and raising money for charity.

And as we are back in lockdown the Rolling Tones virtual rock choir is back!

The choir is led by Kerry Jane Hurley, a singing teacher, choral director and vocalist in Castleconnell.

"We have completed another project - number five. This time we have gone for Elbow’s One Day Like This. We love the positive lyrics, ‘Throw those curtains wide’. I'm super proud of all our singers who took part. We hope you enjoy," said Kerry Jane