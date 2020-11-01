BREAKING: Status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick issued this Sunday Morning
Heavy rain on the way as weather warning issued
MET Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Limerick, Cork and Kerry this Sunday morning.
"Persistent rain today and tonight will give accumulations of 25 to 40mm, with localised flooding. Highest totals in mountainous regions and in the southwest," say the forecaster.
It was issued at 10.06am this morning. The warning is valid from 10am until 2am tonight / Monday morning.
