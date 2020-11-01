Quiet Halloween in Limerick report emergency services

GARDAI and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service have reported a quiet Halloween in the city and county .

Gardai said it was "quiet" overnight while the fire service had a lot less call-outs than normal.

They reported the attendance at just one bonfire which was in Newcastle West.

However, there was a house fire in Rhebogue. Firefighters attended shortly after midnight. They returned to base at 1.25am. No injuries were reported.

A bin fire in Castletroy was the only other call-out.