Car damaged following stone throwing incident in Limerick this Halloween
It is reported that a number of stones were thrown at a car
GARDAI are investigating a criminal damage incident in Limerick this Halloween.
"It’s reported that a number of stones were thrown at a car. No injuries were reported. One of the windows in the vehicle was broken," said a garda spokesperson.
The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 5:20pm this Saturday on the John Carew Link Road.
No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing.
