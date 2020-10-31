Car damaged following stone throwing incident in Limerick this Halloween

GARDAI are investigating a criminal damage incident in Limerick this Halloween.

"It’s reported that a number of stones were thrown at a car. No injuries were reported. One of the windows in the vehicle was broken," said a garda spokesperson.

The incident is reported to have occurred at approximately 5:20pm this Saturday on the John Carew Link Road.

No arrests have been made to date. Investigations are ongoing.