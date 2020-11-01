THE last general election represented the end of an era for the Labour Party in Limerick.

It was the first time in almost a century that voters in the city did not return a Labour TD - or someone from that tradition.

Ever since 1923 and the third Dail, where Patrick Clancy was elected, Limerick has always selected a Labour member nationally- often when the party barely impacted elsewhere.

In the years since, Michael Keyes, Steve Coughlan, Jim Kemmy and Frank Prendergast have all flown the red flag here.

Labour's latest standard bearer Jan O’Sullivan brought the curtain down on a 22-year career in the Dail in February, with the Green Party's Brian Leddin taking the final seat.

Now under new leadership, the Labour party's boss Alan Kelly has made it his prime aim to win back what he has described as "the Kemmy seat".

Local councillor Conor Sheehan has been appointed as a party organiser with the aim of getting election candidates ready, and growing the grass-roots membership.

He joined Labour in 2016 when, as he put it, the party's "backs were against the wall".

"Coming up to the 2016 election, the prediction was Jan was going to lose her seat. They were constantly saying it. I decided I'd hate for this woman to lose her seat. I respected the fact she always stood for things. There are very few genuinely brave people in politics, and she is one of them," he said.

Despite a dismal showing by the Labour party nationally - going from its 'Gilmore gale' high of 37 seats, down to just seven - Ms O'Sullivan hung onto her seat by the skin of her teeth.

Having helped in her campaign, Cllr Sheehan followed this up in 2019 with his own council election, maintaining the party's strong base on the local authority.

Now, it's left to himself, Cllr Joe Leddin and Cllr Elena Secas to try and win back a Dail seat - something of a challenge, given the fact that the big parties - now including Sinn Fein with its polltopper Maurice Quinlivan - will no doubt go hunting for a second city seat.

This is where Cllr Sheehan comes in, with his role as organiser in the south region, aiming to grow the party's membership to pave the way for electoral success for a party, which despite the government's travails, remains at just 3% in the polls.

"I think we are turning a corner. I think in particular, since Alan Kelly took over the leadership. I've never been so positive and optimistic for the future of our party. It's one of the things I want to go - get constituency organisations in the south up, running. I want to find area reps who will then hopefully become councillors," he explained.

The 26-year-old ranks Dick Spring and Eamon Gilmore as his political heroes - alongside the current party premier, who represents the neighbouring county of Tipperary.

"What the general public don't see about Alan is, they don't see the fella who works 17 hour days, that basically has devoted himself to the Labour Party. He is actually very motivating to be around, as he gives off this energy that would drive you onto aspire to more," he said.

February's election was a grave disappointment for his party, with things getting even worse than their previous nadir - this time with their Limerick bedrock even falling.

Cllr Sheehan says he still considers the seat now occupied by Mr Leddin to be a Labour one.

"I don't consider it a Kemmy seat, or an O'Sullivan seat. It's a Labour seat belonging to the city of Limerick as a whole. I was disappointed we couldn't convince enough people to take a punt on us, that people felt their vote was better used elsewhere. There is a massive job to give the party a shot in the arm, to show people through our actions, that we merit them trusting us again."

Since being elected onto the local authority, Cllr Sheehan has been a high-profile voice. But one question he keeps dodging is whether he would like to run for the Dail.

"It's not something I obsess over. It's not something that takes up my time," he says, "I have two excellent colleagues. One of the three of us would be able to carry the can."

There is solace to be found locally within the party, with Cllr Leddin and Secas both comfortably returned at the local election, with particularly high votes.

Cllr Secas said in some polling, the party's ratings have doubled in a year.

"The party has the potential to become the voice that is and will be heard, the force that will advance the needs of working people," she says, "But to achieve this, we need to focus as a party on growing and rejuvenating our membership, on maximising the party's mandate and reinforcing our position with voters in this new political landscape."

Mr Kelly agrees, saying the party's growth is "critical".

"We've a lot of new members, a lot of young people, a lot of people not in politics before. A lot of young people who have joined us, we've new members coming from the Green Party. We've people who were public servants and have retired and can now get into politics."

"We've seen a trend of Green voters, and members and supporters, coming to us in the last few weeks in particular. It's a reflection of the feeling they've been let down by the Green Party."

The proof, however, of a Labour recovery will come when the Covid-19 pandemic is in the rear view mirror.