Molly dances her way to signed Limerick jersey

MAURA Ryan from Cappamore has danced her way into the Limerick hurlers’ hearts.

Maura, known to one and all as Molly, was a big fan of the Limerick hurlers and management hitting the woah for Milford earlier this year. Her sister, Caitriona, said when Molly saw the hurlers’ moves on social media she wanted to partake.

“Molly donned her Limerick jersey and danced to raise funds for Milford Care Centre with a guest appearance from her dog Toto. Her dance routine caught the attention of the judges and Molly was delighted when performance psychologist Caroline Currid made contact to let Molly know she was the winner of a signed jersey and would meet the team. She was so excited,” said Caitriona.

Molly arrived at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale recently to meet the team and was elated to receive her prize from captain, Declan Hannon and Aaron Gillane.

“Molly noticed that a lot of the players involved their dogs in their dance videos so she gifted the team samples of her infamous dog cards much to their delight. John Kiley took to social media later that day showcasing his card and frame,” said Caitriona.

‘Molly’s Cards - unleashing potential’ was founded in 2018. Molly and Caitriona sell frames and cards of dog phrases. There are 21 cards in the collection, a nod to trisomy 21 – scientific name of Down Syndrome.

They have been working hard on this business venture and received great news last week as they will soon have a website to showcase their products, having received mentorship from the Enterprise Board.

“This business combined with Zoom classes run by the amazing Mairead Ronan based in the Arena Gym in West Limerick have been an integral part of keeping Molly busy and active in these challenging times, especially now that day services are severely reduced due to the pandemic.

“Molly will miss going to matches this year but will be wearing her jersey with pride and shouting for the hurlers.

“Molly told Caroline Currid and John Kiely that her birthday falls on the same day as the All–Ireland this year so another All-Ireland would be the best birthday present for this loyal fan. No pressure boys!”smiled Caitriona.

The sisters would like to thank Caroline Currid, John Kiely and all the hurlers for making this day so memorable.

In the meantime Molly keeps positive and as one of her cards notes “Anything is pawsible when you have a dog by your side”.

To check out the adventures of Molly and Toto see Instagram