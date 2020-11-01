Limerick charity hopes funding rise will spell end of Direct Provision

THE Limerick-based migrant and refugee support organisation Doras are hopeful that increased funds will spell the end of the controversial Direct Provision system.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, which is now responsible for accommodating international protection applicants in the Direct Provision system will receive an additional budget allocation of €45 million for managing the service.

John Lannon, the chief executive of Doras, pointed out that the Direct Provision services in Foynes and at the former Hanratty’s Hotel in Glentworth Street, have been controversial, with many complaints about the conditions there.

He said: “We hope the increase in international protection accommodation services will be used to bring an end to Direct Provision and for the introduction of a suitable alternative which affords international protection applicants the dignity and security that is their right. It cannot go towards paying for more of the same profiteering that has gone on for 20 years now.”

He criticised the lack of increase to the Direct Provision allowance in Budget 2021.

“A meagre €38.80 per-week per-adult, is disappointing. We see this as a missed opportunity, along with the continued refusal to give child benefit to international protection applicants,” he said, “There is also an increase in funding for the Department of Justice, however, it is not yet noted if any of the €3 billion will be given over to modernising the immigration system. Doras sees this as an opportunity for reform of Ireland’s immigration system.”

He wants to see increases in fundings to the Department of Justice going towards improvements in the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service too.

“Covid-19 has shown the cracks that exist in immigration administration in Ireland and this should be seen as an opportunity to invest more resources and staff into immigration service delivery,” he said in a statement.