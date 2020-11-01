Limerick schoolgirl rushes to get hair cut before lockdown to support Chloe Jenkins

MANY of us rushed to get our hair cut for our own appearance before lockdown but Laura Servitova did it for somebody else.

The nine-year-old is fundraising for Chloe’s Journey and donating her hair to Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young people living with hair loss.

After learning about two-year-old Chloe Jenkins battle with the rare and aggressive child cancer, Neuroblastoma, Laura decided she wanted to help out. With the help of her mum, ​Laura set up a GoFundMe page called Laura Chopping her Hair for Chloe! To date the incredible sum of over €1,700 has been raised.

The plan was for Laura to have her hair cut on Thursday, October 22 in Identity Hair Salon, John Street, but lockdown came into force on midnight on Wednesday, October 21.

Laura’s mum, Rose, said Evelyn was brilliant because she doesn't open on Mondays but she rang her on Monday and told her to come straight in as all salons would be closed on October 22.

“Evelyn did an amazing job, refused to take payment and also donated to the fundraising page. She and all her staff at Identity are wonderful,” said Rose.

Laura got 12 inches cut off which has been sent to Little Princess Trust to make wigs.

Laura loves her new do.

“I love the fringe best. I'm the only girl in my class with a fringe,” said Laura, who got a tremendous welcome in Caherline National School the following day.

“When I went into school with my short hair, everyone was waiting for me - the teachers, my class and the principal, Mr Power. He told everyone to give me a 'Bualadh Bos'. All my friends have been great. I won an Act of Kindness Award and my photo was put up on the Caherline National School Facebook Page,” said Laura.

Mum, Rose is understandably very proud of her little girl.

“Especially the fact that she came up with this idea herself and she has seen it through with good humour and kindness. She never once had second-thoughts,” said Rose.

You can still donate to the GoFundMe page. All monies are for Chloe’s ongoing care.