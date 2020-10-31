Residents of Limerick village continue to rail against works

A NUMBER OF residents continue to rail against private and council works carried out in Bruree last summer.

Last July, posters were erected and over 500 signed a petition to reflect their concern. Over a year on and there is still anger at changes made to the village’s vista.

As you are heading in to Bruree from the Kilmallock side a high concrete kerb was installed by the council that narrows the road. This was to slow down traffic approaching the village and the slope downhill. A footpath was built behind the kerbing. It runs parallel to the old bridge.

Continuing towards the village a private landowner constructed a long railing outside the entrance to his property. This is located behind the kerb and the footpath.

All the area behind the kerbing, footpaths and railings had been used for decades for parking and especially at Mass times. It was a common place for lorry drivers to rest as well. Now it is all closed off.

The council took enforcement action in relation to the railings but to date there has been no change.

Pat Coleman, secretary of Shanacloon Residents Association, has contacted the council on numerous occasions about the matter.

“We could not believe that a structure that was supposed to be removed since July of last year was still standing and blocking our public right of way. We now have to climb over a two foot high wall to exercise our right of way,” said Mr Coleman.

At the September meeting of the Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District, Cllr Martin Ryan asked for an update in Bruree regarding planning enforcement on the railings and feedback from Irish Rail on the bridge and land ownership.

The council reply read: “The planning authority served an enforcement notice for the erection of railings, gateway, entrance and the subsequent fencing / enclosure of land at Main Street, Bruree. As this enforcement notice was not complied with, this matter was referred for legal action which is ongoing currently.” In relation to the existing bridge and road over it, the council said this is in CIE ownership and was never a public road.

Mr Coleman said the second issue the Shanacloon Residents have is that the road modifications have made “our entry from our estate onto the main road extremely dangerous”.

“Our view trying to enter the main road is obscured. It used to be just our right turn that was hindered but they now have added a hard shoulder on our left entry to the main road and people use this as parking, which hinders our left turning onto the road,” said Mr Coleman, who adds that it is “an accident waiting to happen”. It is important to stress those parking both on the left and the right of the entrance to Shanacloon are perfectly entitled to do so.

The residents association is “requesting immediate removal of the small footpath across from our exit as we badly need the extra space on the far side of the road”. They are also asking for the removal of the new hard shoulder on the left of their exit, and that “the centre line be exactly in the centre of the road and the camber of the road on our side be adjusted”.

Cllr Martin Ryan said he will look into the concerns of the Shanacloon Residents Association and “see what we can get done to make sure that everyone is kept safe - that is the priority”.