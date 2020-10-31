Halloween nightmare for Limerick's Jade as her special effects are on hold

WHILE it's a scary time for many, for make-up artist Jade Kiely this Halloween is frightfully disappointing.

The self-taught make-up artist from Caherdavin had planned to branch out into Halloween make-up this season. But the Level 3 Covid restrictions followed by the Level 5 lockdown has put a stop to all her plans.

“I had everything ready to go from the start of October. I previously had a client for a small party ages ago and that was when I decided if I set it up to suit the requirements I can finally start going back into it (make-up artistry),” she said.

Since Limerick entered Level 3 of Covid restrictions in early October, Jade adapted to uploading her works of art on her Instagram page with over 27,000 followers.

“I studied fashion in college so I was always active on Instagram but my engagement has increased over the past year.

“Some opportunities have come up and you do get to work with some brands but it’s not something you could live off,” she said.

Jade works full-time in a call centre in Limerick but hopes to move into the special effects industry in the future. She planned to enroll in an online Special Effects course with LCFE to obtain a certificate in that field but unfortunately it didn’t go ahead due to a lack of numbers.

“I hope to get a certificate in special effects so I could work in film and behind-the-scenes.

“You can never stop learning, which is great,” she said.

Jade always had an interest in make-up but decided to flirt with her creative looks in October 2019.

“I would normally do natural-looking make-up but last October was when I started doing the more creative looks.

“I started off by doing a few creative bits but now it’s something that I do all the time,” Jade added.

