Louise Loves: Let’s support local this winter!

WHEN you have shopping to do, it’s tempting to take the easy route – there are so many online options when it comes to cheap and fast purchasing.

Major online chains and Internet super retailers offer us vast selections plus the convenience of one-stop shopping. However, I like to think of this as an opportunity for us to act and make a difference. These are the most unprecedented times we have ever faced as a country and it is easy to feel overwhelmed and helpless.

Listening to The Blindboy podcast last week, he said something that was the catalyst for writing this column. Blindboy says “Embrace the chaos of what’s outside of your control and worry about what’s inside of your control” Control the controllables!

One thing we can control is how we spend our money this Christmas. We can help to create real change by supporting local this winter.

A good news story circulated last week, when Google released a survey showing a huge increase in the number of people trying to buy Irish products since the introduction of level 5 restrictions. The search engine reported that the search for the words “Shop local’ increased by 540 per cent last week and another finding in the research was the use of the words “buy Irish gifts’ which increased nationally by 200 per cent.

Investing our money in our local economy is now more important than ever. Think of it in the long run, you're not just helping local business owners – you’re also helping yourself. We are making our city a better place to live in. The more local businesses prosper, the more new ones will open, making it even easier to continue shopping locally in the future. Here are three easy ways to start supporting local this week:

Order takeaway from local Restaurants

We no longer have the option of eating out, but who’s to say you can’t bring that experience home. Look up your favourite local eateries online and order from the business itself where possible. Lots of local Limerick restaurants are also offering a takeaway drinks facility also.

Check out Limerick.ie “Shop Limerick Save Livelihoods’

A fantastic resource for supporting Limerick businesses - you will find a catalogue of Limerick retailers online, contact details and options to shop online or click and collect. Your go-to stop for shopping Limerick.

Follow your favourite local shops on social media

This is the fastest and easiest way you can help. Look up your favourite local business on social media and give them a follow. It will take you no longer than 2 minutes and every message of support or even a simple like and share makes all the difference.

________________________________

Escape to the magical world of ‘The Pan’ with Limerick author Jenny Hickman

The ideal escape from lockdown 2.0! Limerick author Jenny Hickman joined me on Spin Now to chat all about her latest novel ‘The P.A. N.’

Jenny grew up in Oakland, Maryland, and moved to Limerick in 2005 to study at Mary Immaculate College. Hot off the press her novel The P.A.N. is a contemporary romance with a sci-fi twist that brings the legend of Peter Pan into the 21st century!

As part of her book promotion, fellow Oakland native Megan Paulk (Burner) teamed up with Limerick musician Ger O’Donnell to write a song based on the book titled Never Land, which reached number 2 in the Irish Country charts the week it was released!

The P.A.N. is available for purchase via Amazon, Book Depository, and other major online book retailers.

For more follow Jenny on Instagram: @authorjennyhickman or listen to our chat I full on spinsouthwest.com/podcasts