BREAKING: 35 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick; 599 new cases in city and county in last fortnight

THERE are 35 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, according to new figures released this Thursday teatime.

The news comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirm news of six additional deaths from the disease across Ireland.

There has been a total of 1,902 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of 866 new confirmed cases of the virus in the State. There is now a total of 60,297 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

428 are men / 438 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties including Limerick with 35 cases.

There has been 599 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick in the last 14 days from October 15 to October 28. The 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population for Limerick for that period of time stands at 307.3. The national incidence rate is 292.1.

As of 2pm today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in Ireland, of which 43 are in ICU. There has been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”