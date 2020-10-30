Limerick Weather: Just the risk of an isolated shower today!

TODAY will be mostly dry with sunny spells developing and just the risk of an isolated shower. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 10 to 12 degrees in light to moderate westerly or variable breezes. It will become wet and blustery tonight as persistent and heavy rain spreads from the south to all areas. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, increasing strong in coastal areas overnight. More persistent rain will spread from the south, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds.

OUTLOOK

Very unsettled, possibly stormy conditions at times over the weekend and into the early days of next week, with further rain leading to the risk of flooding.