Warning of 'severe gusts' as status yellow wind alert is issued

A STATUS yellow wind warning has been issued for Ireland for Saturday.

The Met Éireann weather warning advises that strong to gale force southerly winds will veer westerly and "some severe gusts are possible". The alert is valid from 1am on Saturday to 3pm on Saturday.

The wind warning which was issued this Thursday morning follows the status yellow rainfall warning which has been issued by Met Éireann for Limerick, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Donegal and Connacht.

The heavy and persistent rain overnight last night is expected through to Friday morning and will lead to some flooding and disruption. Accumulations of 30mm to 60mm are expected widely, with higher values in mountainous regions.