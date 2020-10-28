Limerick students take action to show homelessness hasn’t gone away due to Covid

TRANSITION year students in Scoil Pól have decided to spread awareness about the topic of homelessness, which they believe has lost the attention it desperately needs due to Covid-19.

As part of their Young Social Innovators Project, they came up with a slogan – Homeless not Hopeless.

To launch the campaign over 230 students of Scoil Pól took to the footpaths of Kilfinane to represent the high number of homeless people currently in Limerick.

As part of their altruistic initiative – with the help of local shops, pharmacies and donations offered to Scoil Pól – students will be making up care packages to send to Novas.

The voluntary organisation works with those who are disadvantaged and socially excluded and those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The care packages will then be dispatched by Novas to the people who need them the most.