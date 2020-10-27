HSE confirms new Covid-19 test centre in Limerick

A NEW indoor drive-thru Covid-19 testing centre for Limerick has been confirmed by the HSE.

The facility, at the site of the former Wickes DIY store at Ballysimon’s Road East Point Retail Park will be able to cater for up to 1,000 tests per day.

It will operate from 8am to 8pm daily, for people referred for testing by their GPs. Ten bays will be in service.

This new centre follows the closure of the two existing test locations at the Gaelic Grounds, Ennis Road, and one established more recently at St Joseph’s Hospital in Mulgrave Street.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face-covering throughout (including travelling to and from the testing centre).

The HSE mid-west’s community healthcare chief officer Maria Bridgeman said: “We are very pleased to make this announcement, the new test centre is an indoor facility which is very much welcomed at this time of the year and includes 10 test bays catering for up to 1000 tests per day. I want to express my sincere thanks to the GAA and their staff in Limerick who have been so accommodating to the HSE in the Mid West in supporting our testing requirements at the Gaelic grounds and at Mick Neville Park. I want to take this opportunity to urge the public continue to adhere to all public health guidelines as the HSE continues it’s response to Covid 19.”