Limerick weather: Another blustery day, with sunshine and showers

IT will be another blustery day today with sunny spells and showers. These downpours will mainly affect western parts during the morning and later will spread eastwards, bringing heavy rain, and a risk of hail and thunder.

It will be cool with highest temperatures of between nine and 11 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong on coasts.

More: see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Showers will become confined to the north-west of the country early on Wednesday night, with most other places seeing dry and clear conditions at first. However, cloud and rain will quickly move into the west and southwest and will extend countrywide overnight. Rain is expected to be heaviest in the west. Light to moderate southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty overnight. Lowest temperatures of between five and eight degrees.

Thursday will kick off with wet and windy spells of rain in all areas. Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in western coastal counties with a heightened risk of flooding here.

