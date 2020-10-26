BREAKING: Covid cases and incidence rate in Limerick rise again

THE 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 309.4 per 100,000 population after 48 new cases were reported this Bank Holiday Monday evening.

On Sunday, the 14 day incidence rate was 295 with 45 new cases confirmed. On Saturday, the rate was 291.4. There have been 603 new cases during the last 14 days in Limerick.

The county's 14 day incidence rate of 309.4 per 100,000 population is just below the national average of 309.9.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 1,885 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, October 25, the HPSC has been notified of 939 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 58,067 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the

remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties including the 48 in Limerick.

444 are men / 483 are women; 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32-years-old.

As of 2pm today, 341 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.