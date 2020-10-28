Limerick townland for sale - Unique opportunity to purchase your very own townland

THE PURCHASER of 141.5 acres in Rossard, Ballyneety, won’t just be the proud owner of a fine farm of land - they will have a whole townland in their name.

Billy Gabbett, of John Shaw Auctioneers - joint selling agents with Hickey O’Donoghue - said it is a unique opportunity.

“The 141.5 acres is the complete folio of Rossard, Ballyneety. No bits of it have been sold over the years.

“It has never changed since folios began so you’re going back 100 years plus. It is unique that you will get a whole townland. Rarely does a property of this calibre come to the market, complete in its original folio and townland,” said Mr Gabbett.

Apart from buying an entire townland it is also rare that a farm over 140 acres in one lot comes to the market.

“It is only 2kms from the village. The majority of the land is top quality limestone land, remainder low lying, ideally suited to a variety of agricultural enterprises. It is presently being grazed with beef cattle and bloodstock. The lands are renowned for their fattening qualities in the Ballyneety and surrounding areas,” said Mr Gabbett.

Rossard comes complete with a period single storey residence, farm yard and out buildings.

Last July, Mr Gabbett sold 70 acres at Lickadoon, Ballyneety for €805,000 - €11,344 per acre. It was bought by a businessman but this time, due to the size, he thinks a farmer will win the day.

“There should be good interest,” said Mr Gabbett.

Just on the market, Rossard is being guided at €8,000 / €9,000 an acre. For sale by private treaty, contact Mr Gabbett at John Shaw Auctioneers or Hickey O’Donoghue Auctioneers for more information.