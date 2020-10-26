Limerick charity issues update on food bank

THE chief executive of homelessness charity the Mid-West Simon Community has reassured the public its food bank operation is to continue.

Jackie Bonfield was speaking out after Limerick and the rest of Ireland was put on level 5 restrictions, in a move which has seen all but the most essential retail closed.

“We have closed our retail shop because of Covid-19. But the food bank is continuing as normal. Our food bank in Ennis used to operate out of where our shop is, but we are in the middle of securing another premises.”

“Obviously, Limerick’s food bank was always done from speakers’ corner so it doesn’t get impacted at all,” she confirmed.

Since 2014, the Simon community has operated the facility for individuals and families experiencing food poverty, and those at risk of homelessness. There is also a food bank in Nenagh, Co Tipperary.