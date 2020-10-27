Courageous Limerick man raises €90k for MND research

PAT Fogarty is pictured with a cheque for the incredible sum of €90,000 from a golf classic to support motor neurone disease research

But that’s only half the story. Last March, Pat raised over €30,000 for the IMNDA Drink tea for MND campaign.

In the face of adversity brought about by a motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis in August 2018, the Herbertstown man decided to do everything in his power to help expedite MND research into this so far incurable disease.

Over a two day golf classic in the beautiful Dromoland Hotel Golf Resort in September, Pat raised €90,000 for MND research. This money will help ensure Irish people diagnosed with MND, get the opportunity of partaking in a clinical trial for a cure or treatment.

Pat, aged 56, attracted a host of personalities and sports legends including Clare great and Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald to support the golf classic and make it an outing to remember.

Davy Fitzgerald was there on both days to support and encourage.

“It’s a mark of the man to be able to inspire so many people to give so generously at this time. 90 teams playing and 90k raised for Research Motor Neurone is an outstanding achievement in any field,” said Davy.

Modest Pat stresses the work done by many others into its success.

“I could not have achieved this without the incredible support of my family, the hardworking committee, my neighbours and friends in Herbertstown, my colleagues in Dell, the many celebrities and personalities who gave their time, Eamonn O’Donnell and his very professional team at Dromoland Golf Club and the hundreds who donated, supported or played over the two days.

“A special word of thanks to Dell Technologies, Duggan Systems, Lyons of Limerick, Cube Printing, Foxconn and Multi for their considerable generosity,” said Pat.

The monies raised will go directly to research, and will benefit the participation of Irish patients in pan-European clinical trials.

To donate, click here