Driving ban for Limerick pensioner who 'accelerated at speed’ after encountering gardai

AN ELDERLY motorist who “accelerated at speed’ when he encountered gardai is facing a four-year disqualification from driving.

Patrick O’Brien, 80, of Roches, Road, Rathkeale was prosecuted before Newcastle West Court in relation to an incident which occurred near his home shortly before 1am on February 16, 2019.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said gardai were on patrol near Roches Road when they observed the car being driven by Mr O’Brien turning left “onto the wrong side of the road”.

He said the defendant then “accelerated at speed” and that he continued to drive on the incorrect side of the road before he was stopped.

Following his arrest, he was taken to Newcastle West garda station where he failed to provide a sample of his breath to gardai.

When asked by Judge Patrick Durcan, Insp Lacey said the defendant had “placed his mouth over the mouthpiece and inhaled”.

He said gardai explained the procedure to him but that he did the same thing for a second time.

Solicitor Kevin Power said his client, who is in receipt of a pension, has nine children one of whom has special needs.

“Losing his licence will have a profound impact. His being able to drive is important to him,” he said.

Judge Durcan imposed the mandatory four-year disqualification but agreed to postpone it until April 2, 2021.

Mr O’Brien, who were a shark-themed face mask in court, was also fined €200.