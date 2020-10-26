Limerick’s riverside plan is on the rise amid extra demand

A NEW riverside tower block is set to extend by two further floors in response to demand from business.

Kirkland Developments, which is seeking to construct a new office and residential development at Bishop’s Quay has returned to Limerick Council to seek planning permission to increase its size from seven storeys to nine storeys beside the River Shannon.

Sources close to the company – controlled by Rudi Butler, son of developer Robert Butler – have confirmed that this has come as a result of market demand and represents a big vote of confidence in a world where more and more office staff are opting to work from home.

“Currently, seven floors of offices are planned. What they are going to do is because of the level of demand and because people have been quite impressed with the quality of the build, they are adding two floors on top of the seven which have been granted,” a source said.

A number of international blue-chip clients have identified the tower as a potential base to operate from.

Planning permission is in place since earlier this year for a seven-storey tower, and ground works have already kicked off, with the old ESB building demolished.

“Under the current planning, we can continue with the ground works. But they are going to work up from the ground. They need to dig down a couple of floors. The works are quite significant,” they said, “It could be next March before they are at ground level.”​

It’s hoped the development will facilitate hundreds of office jobs.

As part of the planning, 90 underground car parking spaces would be provided, while the existing car park in Henry Street will be replaced with a public plaza.

Kirkland had originally sought to build 14 storeys of office space, but following market research, deemed this too risky.

The first application on the site came in September 2016, and was adopted by Limerick City and County Council by the end of the year.

It was exactly 12 months ago this week, Kirkland returned with downscaled proposals.

These were approved by planners earlier this year.