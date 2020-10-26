Limerick motorist jailed following sixth conviction for no insurance

A MOTORIST has been jailed after he admitted driving without insurance for a sixth time.

Mark Butler, 37, who has an address at Cregan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick pleaded guilty to a number of offences relating to a detection at Blackabbey, Adare on December 3, 2018.

While no specific details were outlined to the court, Garda Erol Flynn of the divisional Roads Policing Unit said the defendant has five previous convictions for driving without insurance.

At Newcastle West Court solicitor Con Barry said his client suffers from a “medical issue” and that he is currently serving a prison sentence for a separate offence.

After being informed the defendant was ‘outside’ in a prison-van, Judge Patrick Durcan said he did not require him to be present in the courtroom for the brief hearing.

“I’m quite sure he is quite comfortable,” he noting that Mr Butler is not due for release until January 2021.

Judge Durcan told Mr Barry it was a case of “the less said the better” but he commented that his previous convictions were an aggravating factor which he had to consider

The judge added that it is clear the defendant has not learned anything from his past behaviour.

He imposed a four month prison sentence and disqualified Mr Butler from driving for six years.

A €250 fine was imposed for driving without a valid driving licence while six other charges were taken into consideration.

The prison sentence is to be served concurrently with Mr Butler’s current sentence.