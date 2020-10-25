WATCH: Special Operation Fanacht checkpoint for Limerick boy

GARDAI came across Noah Quish, aged 3, in Monaleen during a special Operation Fanacht checkpoint this Sunday but it was fine as he was within 5kms from his home.

The garda fleet was increased by one as Little Blue Heroes honorary garda, Noah Quish received a brand new vehicle that would be the envy of many on the force.

Community Policing and Roads Policing Units from Henry Street made the presentation this morning.

"Stay safe Noah and well wear!" say gardai.

Noah, whose parents Una and John Joe are from Ballylanders, sped away in delight. It was a garda chase that ended with smiles.

Noah - who is battling serious illness and has had numerous life-saving surgeries - loves An Garda Siochana. And the guards love Noah.

Last year, gardai picked him up from home and brought him to Henry Street where he met Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche; then Supt Derek Smart, Garda Dog Unit and the Traffic Corps.