BREAKING: 45 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick as incidence rate rises

THE 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has risen to 295 per 100,000 population after 45 new cases were reported this Sunday evening.

Yesterday the incidence rate was 291.4. However, today's figure of 295 is still under the national average of 307.5. There have been 575 new cases during the last 14 days in Limerick.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today. There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, October 24, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 57,128 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties including the 45 in Limerick.

Of the cases notified today: 508 are men / 506 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31-years-old



As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days.

"If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.