Parent praises Limerick school on how it handled first Covid case

A PARENT has sent the Leader a letter written by a principal following the school's first case of Covid-19 last week.

The parent wished to highlight the school's "superb communication" and handling of the situation.

The principal of the County Limerick secondary school wrote to parents and guardians on Friday, October 23.

"I am writing to you today as we break for the mid-term and it is fair to say we are all relieved to have made it this far.

"Reconfiguring our school building, moving to student-based rooms, changing our approach to teaching and learning and adhering to the new protocols around mask wearing and sanitizing has not been easy but we have done with great cooperation and goodwill by everybody in the school community.

"However, as we all know our efforts must continue when we return so we can ensure our school remains functional and as safe as possible," said the principal.

They said that they had their first confirmed case of Covid-19 that week.

"This is a feature of school life and life in general we will have to live with and navigate around. What is very important to remember is that nobody is immune from this virus but following proper protocols helps to reduce its spread.

"We moved as quickly as possible on this matter when we were contacted by the HSE and thanks to teachers records and seating plans we were able to identify close contacts in a very short space of time.

"I would like to thank parents/guardians of those students deemed close contacts who collected their children as soon as they were informed of the situation and I would particularly like to acknowledge their understanding and positivity in adhering to the requirements made of them.

"I would like to assure the school community that if we are informed of a case by the proper authorities we will move as quickly as possible to implement the instructions of the HSE and their contact tracing team," wrote the principal.

In the detailed letter, the principal goes through how each year is doing in this strangest of years.

The principal concludes with, "Once again, I would like to thank you all for your continued support. With your help and cooperation, we continue to educate and support all our students in as safe an environment as we can make it."

The parent, who sent the letter to the Leader, said the letter makes them feel like their children are "in safe hands".

"I think it should be highlighted because it is a perfect example of communication from a school to parents. Their response to the first Covid case by the principal, teachers and whole school was just superb.

"It is very easy to criticise and I think they should be praised. Credit where it's due," said the parent.