Survey results to feed into plans for closed Limerick convent

RATHKEALE has had its say in how the now closed St Anne’s Convent might be reused in the future to benefit the town.

162 people responded to the survey organised by Rathkeale Community Council. It was a great achievement to undertake it in these Covid times. It was available on paper and online last month.

With 90% adult responders, the survey had a margin of error of around ±7%, an inclusive result for a small town isolating due to the pandemic.

638 ideas included using the building and grounds as a heritage/arts centre; classrooms for learning new skills; services to improve physical and mental health; as well as accommodation for residents and visitors.

Almost all participants suggested multiple uses with business-type tenants topping the list of opinions. That supports the parish council’s desire to use the facility for the benefit of the Rathkeale community and to ensure it does not become a financial burden.

Most wanted the facility opened as soon as possible and some offered to help by providing skills and small donations. When it came to managing the facility and tenants Rathkealers favoured using a professional over volunteers.

Noel White, chairperson of St Mary’s Parish Council, said: “We want to thank everyone who shared their opinions with us and David Lamont of the Rathkeale Community Council for managing the complex process.”

He continued: “We will now start to look at the practical implications of renovating the facility and attracting tenants.”

The Sisters of Mercy nuns arrived in Rathkeale in 1845 and were given the convent by the people. They returned it in 2013 it when they left the town after 163 years of service.

Rathkeale, home to 1,700 people, will be soon at the elbow of the new Foynes to Limerick motorway, about 20 minutes from many of the 94,000 people in Limerick city.

A previous survey has found its workforce is highly skilled with 34% engaged in professional managerial, technical, or non-manual work. 43% work in commerce, trade and professional services and 7% in agriculture.

Crime reports to the Rathkeale garda station have fallen dramatically and remain near a 10-year low.

The average residential property value is around €139,000, making rural Rathkeale a very affordable place to live.