Distributor road in Limerick village to be ready for opening of new school campus

WORK on the first phase of the new Croom Distributor Road will be completed by the middle of December – ahead of the opening of a new multimillion euro school campus on the outskirts of the village.

Colaiste Chiaran has confirmed its intention to move from its current school building to the new state-of-the-art campus in early January – immediately after the Christmas holidays.

Work to construct the new distributor road, which will provide access to new school campus began earlier this year and phase one is on track.

“The contractor is progressing well with the road project and the road is at capping level with kerbing and footpaths to commence in mid-October. The Council is working closely with Limerick and Clare Education Training Board to have road access available when Colaiste Chiarain is complete. The current date for completion of the school is December 18, 2020 with students to move into the new school immediately in the new year. The road project is scheduled to have the section of road from the old Limerick road to the new school open on December 18 2020,” said senior executive engineer Aidan Finn in a written report which was prepared for members ahead of the quarterly meeting of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District.

Separately, work has begun on the Croom Traffic Management Project which will see a number of changes in the village.

Extensive consultation regarding the project has taken place with community groups and business interests over the past number of months.

The main changes will see the installation of a T junction at the Post Office and a pedestrian crossing in the centre of the village.

A new roundabout is to be installed near Croom garda station and parking is to be removed from one side of Main Street.

New parking byelaws, which will limit on-street parking in the village are currently being drafted and a public consultation process will begin in the coming weeks,

As part of the project, plans are also being drawn up to provide additional parking near the post office and in a site near where the former Ulster Bank was located.

An application for funding has been made to Town and Village Renewal Scheme.