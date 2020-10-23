Gardai probe allegations of fraud at Limerick City and County Council

GARDAÍ have confirmed to the Limerick Leader that they have received a report from Limerick City and County Council in relation to allegations of fraud.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are at the very early stages of this investigation and no further details are available."

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council told the Leader: "I can confirm that the individual is no longer an employee of Limerick City and County Council and the matter has been referred to An Garda Síochána."

Over a month ago, a whistleblower came forward with allegations of fraud in relation to council monies. The sums are said to be "substantial".

It is understood that the whistleblower claimed that council funding was used by a now former staff member to purchase goods not destined for the local authority.

It is understood that the alleged malpractice was not detected for years and came as a major shock to management.